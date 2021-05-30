CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Sells $170,887.65 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CryoLife by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 33,779 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in CryoLife by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 253,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CryoLife by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CryoLife by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.