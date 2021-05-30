CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Sells $170,887.65 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $32.34.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
About CryoLife
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.
