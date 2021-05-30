CSFB Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$131.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.17.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$126.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.97. The company has a market cap of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$67.57 and a 52-week high of C$127.49.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

