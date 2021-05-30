CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVD. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.90 ($61.06).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

EVD opened at €56.50 ($66.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.00. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 1-year high of €59.20 ($69.65). The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.