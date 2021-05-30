Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

