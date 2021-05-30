Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE: CTOS) is one of 22 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Custom Truck One Source to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41% Custom Truck One Source Competitors -8.66% -5.08% 2.95%

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Custom Truck One Source and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 1 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source Competitors 154 662 967 72 2.52

Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 1.60%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million -$21.28 million -11.66 Custom Truck One Source Competitors $1.38 billion $74.59 million 13.65

Custom Truck One Source’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Custom Truck One Source competitors beat Custom Truck One Source on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.