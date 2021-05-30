Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $99,319.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,027 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

