D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 402 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,236. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.