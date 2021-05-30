D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $306.52 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,122,195 shares of company stock valued at $600,599,635. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

