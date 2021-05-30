D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $18.50 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

