D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $808,000 Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chegg by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

NYSE CHGG opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -147.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

