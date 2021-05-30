D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,187 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.75. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $189.26.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,422,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,283,220.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
