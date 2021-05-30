D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,187 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.75. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,422,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,283,220.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

