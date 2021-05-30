Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DANOY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue lowered Danone to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DANOY opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

