Darrell W. Crate Sells 2,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $13,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $11,908,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
