Darrell W. Crate Sells 2,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $13,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $11,908,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.