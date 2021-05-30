Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.90

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVDCF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

