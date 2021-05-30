Decentraland Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125.74 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $125.74 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00079363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00918345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.44 or 0.09161967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,359,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,470,321 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.