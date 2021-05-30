Delek US (NYSE:DK) Raised to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.