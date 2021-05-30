Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $92.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

