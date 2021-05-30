DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Up to $42.03

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.03, but opened at $43.15. DermTech shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 2,063 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,241. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

