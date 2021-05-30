Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 420

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 306.89 ($4.01).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 321.45 ($4.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £42.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 943.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 428.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 149.18 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

