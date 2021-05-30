Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of DIOD traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $75.67. 163,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,895,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,357 shares of company stock worth $18,682,125. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

