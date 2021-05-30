Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after acquiring an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $270,545,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

DFS stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

