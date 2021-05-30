Diversified Trust Co Has $467,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

