Diversified Trust Co Has $467,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PENN stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.46 and a beta of 2.57.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
