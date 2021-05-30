Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

