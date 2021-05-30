Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $130.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

