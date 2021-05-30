Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.32% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,330,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.37.

DPZ opened at $426.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

