Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Tutor Perini accounts for 1.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 4.52% of Tutor Perini worth $43,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 502,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,009 shares of company stock valued at $907,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

