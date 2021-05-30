Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises 3.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.95% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $86,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $76.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,447. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

