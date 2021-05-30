Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $22.72 Million Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,297 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $22,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

