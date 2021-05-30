Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $32.62 Million Stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,495 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.08% of Diamond S Shipping worth $32,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $10,148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,662 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSSI opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.78. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

