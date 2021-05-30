Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 118,065 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,323,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,065 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises approximately 6.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $164,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 173,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 191,582 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.62 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

