Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 63,119 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,119 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up 1.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.79% of Alcoa worth $47,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Alcoa by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,000.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547 in the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 2.66. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

