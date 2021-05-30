Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,706. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

