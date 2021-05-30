DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

Several research firms have commented on DRRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DURECT by 5.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DURECT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 22.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

DURECT stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.40. DURECT has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

