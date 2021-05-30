East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Down 51.1% in May

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the April 29th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ERES stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

