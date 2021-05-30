East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,214.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

EWBC stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

