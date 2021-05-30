EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 116.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.18. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $113.47 and a 12 month high of $159.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

