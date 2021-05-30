Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 54.9% in May

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the April 29th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,667,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

EVN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 32,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,007. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.