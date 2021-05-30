Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
