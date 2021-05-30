Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,170,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,358,000 after acquiring an additional 77,081 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

