Effect.AI Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $37,251.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

