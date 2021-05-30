EFFORCE Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.29 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $73.29 million and $8.69 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EFFORCE Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,225,369 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

