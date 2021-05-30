Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Elbit Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

