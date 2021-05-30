Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 25,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,644,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Embraer by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 78,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

