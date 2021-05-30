Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENBL stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

