Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

NASDAQ ENDP remained flat at $$5.87 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,412. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENDP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

