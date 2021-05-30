EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $5.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.39.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

