Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,077.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Globe Life by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Globe Life stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,900 shares of company stock valued at $26,142,609. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

