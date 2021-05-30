Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.