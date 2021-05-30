Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

