Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. 378,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.