Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.64 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. 378,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,914. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.